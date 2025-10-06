TNA Star Announces Departure From Promotion, Hopes To Return In The Future

TNA Wrestling is gearing up for a "Showdown" with WWE on October 7, but the TNA roster will be short one luchador. Lardeo Kid took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that his time with TNA Wrestling had come to an end.

"Thank you for everything to this great company and family @ThisIsTNA," Kid wrote. "I appreciate your tremendous support. I hope to return to work in the future. We're on a new path."

According to a report from Fightful Select, it is not clear if Laredo Kid ever had a TNA contract, or if he'd simply been on loan from AAA through the TNA/AAA partnership that has existed long before WWE was working with either company, and company sources said the door was open for Kid to return.

Laredo Kid wrestled for TNA Wrestling from 2017-2019, and then returned to the company following the COVID-19 shutdowns in 2021, where he'd been a staple of the X Division and the tag division ever since. Kid had recently wrestled at the September edition of Worlds Collide, where the AAA and TNA star teamed with Octagon Jr., Mascarita Sagrada, and La Parka to defeat the team of Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Lince Dorado, and Mini Abismo Negro. Kid was a replacement for Nino Hamburguesa, who is currently working through visa issues that are keeping him from competing in the United States. He also competed at the June Worlds Collide event, where he was unsuccessful in defeating NXT North American Champion Ethan Page in a Fatal-4-Way that also involved Rey Fenix and Je'Von Evans.