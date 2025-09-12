Laredo Kid Joins WWE X AAA Worlds Collide Tonight After Visa Issues Force Card Change

Laredo Kid will join WWE and AAA's Worlds Collide event on Friday night after visa issues with another AAA star forced a change to the card. According to PWInsider Elite, Kid will replace Nino Hamburguesa on the show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The outlet reported in asking around, they found out that Hamburguesa's work visa was not processed in time for Worlds Collide and he was unable to travel to the United States. Once the process is complete, Hamburguesa will be able to work AAA and WWE shows in the states.

Kid will join the Lucha showcase eight-man tag team match alongside Mascarita Sagrada, La Parka, and Octagon Jr. The team will face off against Latino World Order's Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, Lince Dorado, and Mini Abismo Negro.

He last competed alongside Octagon Jr. in a AAA World Tag Team Championship three-way match against Los Garza's Angel and Berto and champions Pagano and Psycho Clown at AAA Alianzas. The champions retained the gold at the event. Kid also competed in the Copa Bardahl Cibernetico at AAA TripleMania XXXIII, which was won by WWE's Omos.

The eight-man tag team match joins five other bouts on the card, including El Hijo del Vikingo defending the AAA Mega Championship against WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. Pagano and Psycho Clown will also defend their tag team gold against The New Day's Kofi Kingdom and Xavier Woods, and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. will defend his AAA Latin American Championship against Dragon Lee, Ethan Page, and JD McDonagh.