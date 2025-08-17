WWE's Omos Wins AAA TripleManía XXXIII Copa Bardahl, Microman Eliminates Otis

Omos returned to the ring for the first time in January at AAA TripleMania, winning the Copa Bardahl in the opening match.

The Copa Bardahl, formerly known as the Copa TripleMania, was contested between 14 participants in a Tourneo Cibernetico – akin to the Royal Rumble, with over-the-ropes eliminations as well as pinfalls and submissions.

Alongside Omos, WWE stars Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Otis made appearances in the match, as well as established AAA luchadors Abismo Negro Jr., La Parka, Cibernetico, Octagon Jr., Pimpinela Escarlata, Taurus, Laredo Kid, Mecha Wolf, and Microman. Laredo Kid would be the first eliminated from the match by an Aero Star pinfall, with Aero Star, Wilde, and Pimpinela eliminated before Microman made his appearance, starting a make-shift team with Otis. Otis used Microman as a weapon to eliminate Cibernetico from the bout, only for the next entrant to be the returning Omos, scoring two eliminations on Del Toro and Negro Jr. at the same time.

Microman's team with Otis turned out to be short-lived, with the mini-estrella landing a frog splash to score the pinfall elimination on the WWE star. And he was swiftly eliminated himself by Omos, with the giant gorilla pressing him in the air and dropping him on those already eliminated below. Omos proceeded to eliminate Wolf, Octagon, and lastly La Parka to eventually win the match, holding the cup aloft for the last shot of the segment.

Despite still being signed to the company, Omos last wrestled for WWE during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in April 2024, though he did make an excursion to Japan to wrestle with NOAH at the beginning of the year.