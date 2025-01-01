WWE Star Omos Wins Pro Wrestling NOAH Title

It had been over three years since WWE's Omos had last held gold, having won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships with AJ Styles back in April 2021. The key word there is "had," as Omos rectified this mistake early Wednesday morning, in a promotion one never would've expected him to enter.

As expected, Omos teamed Jack Morris at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year event this morning, with the duo defeating Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Suguira to win the GHC Tag Team Championships. Omos scored the victory himself, pinning Marufuji with a two-handed chokeslam, and appears to have joined Team 2000X stable, consisting of Morris, Daga, new GHC World Champion Taishi Ozawa, and former WWE star Yoshitatsu.

"I said it in the press conference, I am the best living giant," Omos said in a post match interview. "There's no one alive that's better than me that can come close to tying my boots...I hear this one being thrown around, talking about 'super heavyweights.' I'm not a 'super heavyweight,' I'm a 'super megaweight.' From now on, I am the 'Super Megaweight' of this world. Nobody can touch me, nobody can see me."

The victory has to feel extra sweet for Omos, who's career had been in question prior to this bout. Since his WrestleMania 40 match with Brock Lesnar, the giant has only made six appearances on WWE TV or PLE's, spending most of 2023 working live events. Omos didn't even get that luxury in 2024 however, as there are no records of him wrestling a match prior to today since April 5, where he competed in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal on "SmackDown."