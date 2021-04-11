AJ Styles and Omos defeated The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to capture the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship on Night One of WrestleMania 37.

With the victory, Styles officially became a Grand Slam Champion in the WWE.

After the show went off the air, Styles and Omos spoke to Sarah Schreiber for a backstage interview. When reminded of his latest accomplishment in WWE, Styles said, “Oh yes, this does make me a Grand Slam Champion. It’s time to go celebrate.”

Styles went onto heap praise on his tag team partner, Omos, who made his in-ring debut.

“I’ve got to give it to New Day, they almost kept me from tagging in this monster right here, my own personal colossus, Omos,” said Styles, while looking at Omos. “It didn’t work, it didn’t happen, and when I did make the tag, this man – a man of men – showed what he was all about. I said he would destroy New Day and he did exactly that.”

Omos was asked what it meant to him to win a championship in his very first WWE match.

“It means, I mean what I say and I say what I mean. I am here to handle of the business and that was it.”

Styles added that he and Omos are just getting started on their journey together.

“We have a lot more business to take care of, starting on Monday Night RAW,” said Styles.

See below for the full interview: