WWE Star Omos Announced For Pro Wrestling NOAH Appearance In Japan

WWE star Omos will be making his long-awaited return to the ring in January, but it will not be in WWE. Instead, the former WWE Tag Team Champion will be travelling to Japan to be part of Pro Wrestling NOAH's "The New Year" event on January 1, where will team up with Jack Morris to take on the team of Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura for the GHC Tag Team Championship.

Morris had been teasing for a number of weeks that he was bringing the biggest surprise imaginable to NOAH's first event of 2025, a surprise that was almost ruined when Omos received a player profile page on NOAH's official website days before the official announcement. Omos won't be the only WWE star making the trip to Japan for the New Year's Day spectacular, as current United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will face Ulka Sasaki in a special singles match, marking the second time he has wrestled for NOAH since being signed to WWE, with the previous occasion being where he wrestled The Great Muta at 2023's New Year's Day event.

Omos will likely have a bit of ring rust heading into the match, as he has not been featured on WWE TV since the April 5 "WWE SmackDown," where he took part in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. In fact, aside from variations of battle royals, Omos has not wrestled a regular televised match since his bout with Seth Rollins at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico. He did find himself wrestling regularly on WWE house shows between his match with Rollins and the time of writing, with the initial idea being for him to be used as a special attraction rather than someone who appears every week.