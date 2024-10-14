Video: WWE Star Announces Upcoming Appearance At Pro Wrestling NOAH Show

A WWE star who hasn't been seen on television lately will appear at an upcoming Pro Wrestling NOAH show at the Nippon Budokan arena in Chiyoda, Japan. In a video posted to the promotion's X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, Shinsuke Nakamura announced that his next NOAH match is set for New Year's Day, but his opponent has yet to be announced.

"NOAH, it's been a while," Nakamura said in the video. "After that miraculous fight, WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura will return to Nippon Budokan on New Year's Day! Who will be standing in front of me? Let's get excited."

Nakamura most recently wrestled on a house show in Cardiff, Wales, for WWE, where he lost to LA Knight. However, the Japanese star hasn't appeared on an episode of the sports entertainment promotion's programming since his defeat at the hands of Sheamus on the April 22 edition of "WWE Raw."

Nakamura last appeared for Pro Wrestling NOAH, while still under WWE contract, at a New Year's Day show in 2023. Nakamura defeated Japanese legend The Great Muta in the show's main event. At the time, Nakamura admitted he was shocked when the match was approved by Paul "Triple H" Levesque's regime, as it would have been impossible under Vince McMahon's ownership.

AJ Styles also appeared for NOAH at the company's Destination event in July, facing Naomichi Marufuji. Elsewhere, "WWE NXT" stars Joshua Briggs and Tavion Heights participated in NOAH's N-1 Victory Tournament over the summer, suggesting that the working relationship between the companies is blossoming.