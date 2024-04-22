WWE Raw Live Coverage 4/22 - Women's World Championship Battle Royal, GUNTHER Returns & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on April 22, 2024, coming to you live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio!

Last week, Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate the Women's World Championship after suffering an injury during a backstage attack at the hands of Liv Morgan the week prior. Tonight, several "Raw" Superstars from the women's division go head-to-head in a Battle Royal with the winner being crowned a new titleholder. Among those participating will be Becky Lynch, who put her fellow competitors on notice earlier today.

GUNTHER hasn't appeared on WWE programming since Sami Zayn put an end to his impressive 666 day reign as Intercontinental Champion during WrestleMania 40 Saturday. In light of such, he will be making his return with something on his mind to share.

R-Truth and The Miz will be defending the World Tag Team Championship for the first time since winning the title at WrestleMania in a Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match as they put them on the line against #DIY. Not only did Triple H present Awesome Truth with newly designed and renamed titles last week, but Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated New Day and The Creed Brothers in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders match to secure their spot in tonight's match later that same night.

Ricochet will be joining forces with Andrade to square off with Judgment Day's JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. The four men came face-to-face last week when Andrade defeated Dominik in singles competition, which led to the latter and McDonagh attacking the former post match, and Ricochet providing a helping hand to him.