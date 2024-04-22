Becky Lynch Says 'Vacation' Is Over Ahead Of WWE Raw Battle Royal For World Title

Becky Lynch's defeat at WrestleMania XL against then-WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley made many believe that she'd likely take a lengthy break from wrestling to lick her wounds and possibly slow her career down a bit, particularly given reports that she was taking a post-Mania break alongside husband Seth Rollins. However, Lynch recently competed at a few house shows, and now she has her eyes on the gold again. WWE recently announced that Monday's episode of "Raw" would include a Battle Royal to determine a new WWE Women's Champion following the vacating of the title due to Ripley's injury, and Lynch will be taking part.

"I've beaten many people to become champion but never all at once," Lynch tweeted Monday. "Tonight I change that. My 'vacation' is over. See you on Raw."

It remains to be seen who will come out on top in the match, but Lynch is obviously as fit for the role as anyone — though her uncertain contract status could be a complicating factor. "The Man" seems to be under the impression that she's important to WWE, which she opened up about during an interview ahead of WrestleMania XL. However, considering that Ripley's injury was caused, in storyline, by her old rival and tag team partner Liv Morgan it would also not be a wild assumption that Morgan might capture the belt. She notably claimed that she'll "take everything" from Ripley, who ironically took the storyline blame for Morgan's own recent injury, and a title win Monday night would be the first step to fulfilling this promise.

