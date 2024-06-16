WWE Star AJ Styles To Face Japanese Legend At Upcoming Pro Wrestling NOAH Event

Pro Wrestling NOAH teased a major announcement throughout last week, and the details have finally come to light. "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles will return to Japan this summer to face Naomichi Marufuji at the company's Destination event on July 13. The news was revealed via a video announcement from this weekend's NOAH Grand Ship event.

Advertisement

"This is WWE Superstar, the Phenomenal AJ Styles, and I am here to announce that I will be coming to Japan to face Japanese legend Marufuji at the Budokon for the NOAH event on July 13," Styles said in the announcement.

Advertisement

Styles revealed that he's familiar with his opponent's work and understands how talented he is as a performer. However, the WWE Superstar fully intends to pick up the victory, though he hopes it's in a show-stealing match. "You've been doing this a long time, and your resume speaks for itself, but I'm not coming to Japan to lose. Let's tear the house down on July 13."

This isn't the first time both companies have worked together. WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Keiji Mutoh at a NOAH event in 2023, marking the beginning of their working relationship. Elsewhere, WWE has entered into an agreement with Marigold that will see former Women's Champion IYO SKY visit Japan to face Utami Hayashishita at Rossy Ogawa's promotion's Summer Destiny event, which also takes place on July 13. This also comes after WWE's recent collaborations with TNA Wrestling, suggesting that the sports entertainment giant is open to more cross-promotional opportunities.