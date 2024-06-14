Additional Details On The Relationship Between WWE & Marigold

WWE have been in a collaborative mood so far in 2024, with the likes of All Japan Pro Wrestling, GCW, and TNA all working with WWE in some capacity. However, one relationship that got taken to new heights recently was with Rossy Ogawa's new promotion Marigold. It was confirmed on June 11 that former WWE Women's Champion IYO Sky would be traveling to Japan to face Utami Hayashishita at Marigold's Summer Destiny event on July 13 at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, marking the first time in six years that Sky will be wrestling in her home country.

Advertisement

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer offered some incite into how everything came together. According to Meltzer, the knowledge of Ogawa leaving his former promotion STARDOM was known well before WWE CCO Triple H came into the picture. Triple H had reportedly wanted to work with Ogawa and STARDOM in late 2023, but after Ogawa informed him that he would be leaving, "The Game" told Ogawa that he was still looking to work with him, given how long Ogawa has been in the wrestling business and what he has achieved.

Since Ogawa's departure, STARDOM has now struck up a working relationship with AEW, with Meltzer stating that it will be interesting to see how much WWE helps Marigold given how quickly his former company moved on without him. As far as Sky's match in July, Meltzer believes that Hayashishita will go over as Marigold is looking to build new stars, especially given that Giulia is set to join WWE in the future. This is a far cry from what the old WWE regime would have done, as Meltzer believes the old WWE would have insisted on Sky winning, that is if the old WWE would have sent her over at all.

Advertisement