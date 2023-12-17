Backstage Update On Omos, Dexter Lumis, And Odyssey Jones WWE Absences

There have been some faces missing from WWE programming. Omos, Dexter Lumis, and Odyssey Jones all seemingly vanished from prominent spots on WWE TV, leaving fans with little indication of their futures.

Fightful Select is reporting that Omos is off TV to keep the giant superstar's appearances special so that he can transition into an attraction role like Brock Lesnar or in the past Big Show. Omos currently works on select Live Events against talent like Akira Tozawa. There are reportedly few pitches if any headed his way. Omos last worked a notable program with Brock Lesnar, which culminated in the opening match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

Dexter Lumis is currently not injured, but not on tour. The popular NXT star is said to be ready to go whenever Creative has plans for him, but like Omos there are no plans at the moment.

One superstar that has been the subject of pitches is Odyssey Jones. Jones has reportedly been pitched as an addition to the faction of Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, though there have yet to be any developments past the pitch stage. Jones has been on the road, working tag matches with Cameron Grimes against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller at Live Events.

Jones has actually been mentioned by Omos in the past as someone that he would like to wrestle. The future special attraction said that he feels a responsibility to his fellow giant wrestlers to help them learn to adapt to life on the road, which is often not friendly to people of their size.