Omos Feels Responsibility Towards Other WWE Giants, Wants To Face Odyssey Jones

When you're 7-foot-3, it can be tough to blend into a crowd. And few know that like WWE superstar Omos.

"When I'm flying through airports, I put on my hoodie or my headphones, but people still see me and are amazed of how large of a human being I am," the WWE giant said during a recent appearance on the "It's Mike Jones" podcast. "I really can't escape it. I've tried to, but I really cannot."

Omos has had big things of his own happening as of late, suddenly rising to the top of the midcard in WWE. The Nigerian-born wrestler, whose real name is Tolulope Omogbehin, was tapped to face 11-time world champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in a match that was billed as a battle between two "goliaths." Omos lost the hard-hitting matchup, but said it's "always a treat" to work with Lesnar. His subsequent WWE Backlash match against Seth Rollins was strangely booked but widely acclaimed as his best performance, and he already has plans for who he wants to face next: Odyssey Jones, who was recently called up to "WWE Raw" from "WWE NXT."

"Him and I were in the same class together and learned how to wrestle," Omos said. "Hopefully whenever he gets to build up his name, we get to wrestle one another, because I think Odyssey Jones, man, he has a huge [future] ahead of him."

Omos said that though he's still "green" himself, he does try to offer any advice he can to other giants rising the ranks in WWE: "Whatever advice I can give, I'm always here to offer it."