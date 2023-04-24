Jimmy Korderas Thinks Seth Rollins Vs. Omos Backlash Booking Is Backwards

Most fans didn't have Seth Rollins facing Omos at Backlash on their bingo cards, and former WWE official Jimmy Korderas admitted "it's kind of backward" during his latest "Reffin Rant."

The singles match was added to the upcoming premium live event randomly on "WWE SmackDown" which took most people — including Rollins himself — by surprise because there hadn't been any build-up between them heading into the Puerto Rico show. Korderas made it clear that he's a stickler for reasons for things happening — something this match announcement certainly seemed to lack.

"With no setup, no nothing, it just felt like a random 'Here's a match for ya — take it or leave it.' That's how it felt to me. There was no reason," he said. "What they could have done a little interaction on Monday night or something like that and then ... have Adam Pearce come out and say 'You two guys can settle this at Backlash,' or something like that."

Korderas would have liked to see some semblance, no matter how small, of a setup take place or for WWE to provide a reason for this bout to happen before it was announced, rather than after the fact. Since the lead-up to WrestleMania 39 and his match with Brock Lesnar, which also caught some fans off-guard, Omos has been a regularly featured part of WWE programming. Perhaps as soon as tonight's "WWE Raw" we'll get some idea as to what sort of beef may exist between the two, but until we get something, Korderas is not happy about WWE putting the cart before the horse in this instance.

