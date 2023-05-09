Omos Has Met Some Of His WWE Goals, But Still Wants To Be World Champion

Omos has already held championship gold during his brief time in WWE, but he is nowhere near ready to be done in that department. Announced as a "free agent" following the recent WWE Draft, "The Nigerian Giant" could potentially have his pick of going after Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns over on "SmackDown" or setting his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship exclusive to "Raw."

Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Omos expanded on the goals he has yet to accomplish inside the ring.

"Oh man, of course, I want to be WWE Champion," he stated. "That's, I think, at the top of the list."

Early on, Omos had fairly grand goals as well, but they weren't just championship goals at the time. "When I first started, I had goals I wanted to accomplish and I think I've made some of those goals," he said, admitting that one of them was to wrestle at WrestleMania.

Fast forward to the present, and the 28-year-old superstar has featured at "The Show of Shows" in three consecutive years now, first facing The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods alongside AJ Styles, wrestling Bobby Lashley the following year, and more recently, stepping in the ring with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

While there are plenty of new highs that Omos wants to hit, standing in the middle of the ring with a singles title rests atop the list. "I think the top of the list is becoming, you know, holding that gold over my head and saying, 'Yeah, I'm here, look at me now,'" he added. "'I'm the biggest, baddest, son of a gun you've ever seen.'"

