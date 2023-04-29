More WWE Draft Picks Announced On SmackDown LowDown

Last night on "WWE SmackDown," WWE revealed the initial draft picks for both the "SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" brands. Some of the results were surprising to say the least, including "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair being drafted to "SmackDown." However, fans won't have to wait until Monday's "Raw" for further draft updates. Today on "The SmackDown LowDown," WWE announced even more picks, and here's who's headed where.

Drafted to "Raw" are the trio of The Viking Raiders and Valhalla, Dexter Lumis, Candice LeRae, Natalya, "WWE NXT" call-ups Zoey Stark and JD McDonagh, Apollo Crews, the team of Sonya DeVille and Chelsea Green, and the Maximum Male Models with Maxxine Dupri. Headed to "SmackDown" are the Hit Row trio of Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, and B-Fab, as well as Lacey Evans. Interestingly, that puts all four members of former "NXT" stable The Way on the "Raw" roster, although Johnny Gargano may possibly be drafted to "SmackDown" when more picks are made official on Monday night.

In a surprising move, "The SmackDown Lowdown" also confirmed that a few WWE stars in the first draft pool are set to be free agents, able to appear on either show, at least for now. In that category are Omos with manager MVP, Mustafa Ali, Dolph Ziggler, and "NXT" call-up Von Wagner. In Omos' case, the onscreen explanation for his free agency is that MVP negotiated him into that position. However, it remains unclear why exactly Ali, Ziggler, and Wagner weren't drafted to a specific brand.