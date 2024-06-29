WWE Star Omos Launches New YouTube Channel During Absence

WWE star Omos looks to make use of the spare time in his WWE absence, as he has launched a new YouTube channel. The "Nigerian Giant" has seen reduced involvement in WWE since Triple H first took charge in 2022, having only worked two matches on broadcast this year in between house show appearances. Even then, those two matches were multi-person, the Royal Rumble in January and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in April.

There is no word on when or if Omos will make his return to WWE, but it was reported back in December that he was being kept to minimal appearances in order to preserve his appeal as a special attraction. In the meantime, Omos has launched his own YouTube channel, though it is completely unrelated from wrestling. Instead, as his first upload highlights, he will be making content dedicated to fragrances, food, and fashion. In the video, Omos makes reference to his "day job," indicating that he is still with WWE despite his lengthy absence.

Related to Omos' absence somewhat has been the disappearance of his manager, MVP, from WWE programming as well. The former Hurt Business founder took to Instagram recently to address his issues with the current WWE leadership, claiming that he had several pitches for a Hurt Business reunion rejected and implying racist motives from those above, notably agreeing with the idea that Triple H was "emasculating black men." Omos has not wrestled a singles match since May 2023, losing to Seth Rollins at Backlash.

