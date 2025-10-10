Update On The IInspiration's TNA Future

In June, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay) returned to TNA Wrestling with their eyes set on the Knockouts Tag Team Championships. Four months later, the pair now hold the titles, with their first title defense set for the countdown of TNA Bound For Glory. Per a new report, Lee and McKay are also set for expiring contracts.

According to Fightful Select, Lee and McKay's existing short-term contracts with TNA will expire right after Bound For Glory, though TNA officials have expressed interest in retaining the pair through new deals. While nothing is official as of now, Lee and McKay are reportedly expected to ink new deals with the company, meaning their tenure there would continue beyond the October 12 pay-per-view event.

Lee and McKay claimed the Knockouts Tag Team Championships by defeating Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance (formerly known as Heather Reckless and Maggie Lee) on the October 2 episode of "TNA Impact." After The Elegance Brand's Personal Concierge demanded a rematch from Director of Authority Santino Marella, one was then arranged for the Bound For Glory pre-show. Lee and McKay are in there second reign as Knockouts Tag Team Champions, having previously carried the titles from October 2021 until March 2022.

Outside of their championship pursuits in TNA, Lee and McKay recently took part in TNA's showdown with WWE, which led to a pair of Survivor Series-style matches being held on "WWE NXT." The IInspiration teamed with Mara Sade and Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan to represent TNA and take on NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, Lola Vice, Sol Ruca, and Jaida Parker. Jayne and Ruca emerged as the sole survivors.