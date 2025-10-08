Women's WWE NXT Team Beats TNA Team At Showdown, Jacy Jayne & Sol Ruca Sole Survivors

While AEW is hosting "AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday" tonight, it is a battle of the brands over on Showdown, with talents from "WWE NXT" and TNA colliding in the ring. One of the Showdown matches pitted four women of "NXT" against four TNA representatives in the style of Survivor Series, meaning the only way to win was to eliminate all of the other team's members.

With former TNA Knockouts Champion and current "NXT" star Jordynne Grace officiating this cross-promotional match, TNA's Mara Sade (fka Jakara Jackson) secured the first elimination, courtesy of a roll-up on Jaida Parker. Moments later, NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca evened the score for team "NXT" by driving Sade into the mat with a Sol Snatcher. Lola Vice followed suit shortly after when she struck TNA's Cassie Lee with a spinning backfist, then pinned her for "NXT's" second elimination.

In an attempt to avenge the pinfall on Lee, Jessica McKay surprised Vice with a roll-up of her own. Vice, however, escaped it and locked in a submission, forcing McKay to tap out and leaving TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan as the lone member of her respective team.

Despite being down in numbers, Jordan remained resilient and used the personal fractures of team "NXT" to her advantage. Following a push to Vice that knocked NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne off the apron, Jordan nailed Vice with an Angle Slam for an elimination of her own. Jordan continued to build momentum with a facebuster and a Spanish Fly to Ruca, though Ruca eventually shifted the tide by blocking her 450 Splash. When Ruca then planted Jordan with a Sol Snatcher, Jayne quickly tagged herself in to capture the final pinfall on Jordan for a team "NXT" win. Ruca and Jayne stood tall in celebration as the sole survivors afterward.