WWE NXT GM Ava Assigns TNA/WWE Star As Ref To Women's Showdown Match

This Tuesday, stars of "WWE NXT" and TNA Wrestling will collide in a string of matches for the television special, Showdown. As of a few days ago, Jordynne Grace, who arguably kicked off the promotions' partnership with her appearance at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble as the TNA Knockouts Champion, was not set to be part of the special. Given her history in both TNA and WWE, however, Grace demanded that "NXT" General Manager Ava and TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella change that.

Earlier this weekend, Ava did just that by announcing Grace as a special guest referee for one of the Showdown matches. "Jordynne, you're right. You made some pretty good points. And you know what? I agree with you," Ava said in an X video. "I don't think that there would be this NXT-TNA crossover partnership without everything that you've done starting two years ago. So I have decided that you are going to be the special guest referee for the women's Survivor Series-style match on Tuesday. Now, with that said, I know that you have a history with a lot of these women, so I'm asking you, please be professional and use your discretion."

On the heels of this news, Grace promised Ava that she'd call the action "right down the middle," though NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne still seems skeptical as shown by her gif of a side-eyeing dog posted in the comments. Jayne will lead team "NXT" in the women's elimination match, with Lola Vice, Sol Ruca, and Jaida Parker by her side. Despite being contracted to "NXT," the newly-crowned TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan will lead the charge for TNA alongside Cassie Lee, Jessica McKay, and Mara Sade, the latter of whom fans formerly knew as Jakara Jackson.

Following a lengthy run in TNA, Grace signed with WWE in early 2025. The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble marked her first match as an official WWE roster member.