Former WWE Women's Tag Champs The IIconics Return To TNA Wrestling At Against All Odds

The IInspiration, Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, formerly Billie Kay and Peyton Royce of the IIconics in WWE, returned to TNA Wrestling at Against All Odds on Friday. The pair came out onstage as a surprise to the audience and challenged Knockouts Tag Team Champions Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance during the countdown to Against All Odds. The women motioned to their waists, signifying they were coming for the gold in the near future.

According to Fightful Select, the pair's deal was done in the last few weeks and they are now under contract. The outlet reported that a source familiar with the situation said the deals are under a year in length, with the option to mutually extend. Fightful reported those they spoke with within the promotion said the regime changed contributed to the IInspiration's decision to come back.

Lee and McKay stepped away from TNA, then known as IMPACT, and professional wrestling back in April 2022 and both went on to become mothers during their time away from the ring. They spent nearly seven years in WWE and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35. They were released by WWE in April 2021 and debuted in IMPACT at Bound for Glory that October.