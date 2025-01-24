Former WWE Star Mustafa Ali Announces He's Signed With TNA Wrestling On Live Impact

In 2024, Mustafa Ali worked in TNA Wrestling on a per-appearance deal that wrapped up with the August 1 episode of "TNA Impact." Still, the company reportedly left the door open for him to return sometime in the future. As revealed on this week's special live episode of "Impact," that future is now.

Following a promo in which Mike Santana noted his TNA World Championship aspirations, Ali made a surprise return to TNA television. In doing so, he announced that he officially signed with TNA, with an aim to claim the world title as well. Ali additionally stated that there is still certain work that needs to be done in the company.

"TNA needs great leadership and I am that great leader," he said. "I want to give all of you something truly to believe in. So, ladies and gentlemen, I am launching a campaign, a campaign in which I become the next World Heavyweight Champion."

In his last in-ring TNA appearance, Ali suffered a loss to Nic Nemeth, who held the TNA World Championship at the time. Less than two weeks before that, he sustained another notable loss at TNA Slammiversary. On this occasion, Ali dropped the TNA X-Division Championship to "Speedball" Mike Bailey after referee Earl Hebner refused to repeat the infamous Montreal Screwjob. Ali reigned as the X-Division Champion for 148 days. As of now, there is no word on the length of his new agreement with TNA.

Elsewhere on "Impact," newly-crowned TNA World Champion Joe Hendry successfully defended his title against a returning Matt Cardona, though not without some bedlam, courtesy of John Bradshaw Layfield.