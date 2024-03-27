Backstage Update On Former WWE Star Mustafa Ali's Contract Status With TNA Wrestling

Many fans considered former WWE star Mustafa Ali to be a future main-eventer, but unfortunately, his booking didn't reflect that, leading to very public requests for his release due to being unhappy with the promotion. Ultimately, he was finally let go in 2023, and has since made appearances in NJPW and TNA, where he's currently reigning as X-Division Champion.

According to "Fightful Select," despite being heavily featured by TNA and holding championship gold, Ali is not signed to a TNA contract and is currently on a per-appearance deal. Additionally, his relationship with NJPW is similar. His next match in the promotion will notably take place on the "Windy City Riot" pay-per-view in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. The report also says that there are other promotions who have maintained interest in booking him. In a recent interview with "Straight Talk Wrestling," Ali commented on his WWE release and whether or not it affected him. "Expected, but there was no emotional sadness associated with it,' Ali declared. He then claimed that he's a "business-orientated person," and as such is very aware of what he's capable of.

Due to this, he also understood what a massive entity like WWE expects from its talent. "I, as an individual, always believed in the mantra of if you really believe in it, you're willing to bet on yourself, right? And I was willing to bet on myself a year-and-a-half or two years ago, whenever it was and that's all it really came down to." He then pointed to his own achievements since leaving WWE. "I bet on myself, it's already paid dividends and I'm excited for what the future holds.'