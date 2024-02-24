Former WWE Star Mustafa Ali Wins First Major Title Of His Career At TNA No Surrender

Former WWE star Mustafa Ali has been on something of a world tour since his 90-day non-compete clause expired at the end of December. He has traveled around the globe wrestling for companies like RevPro and Progress in England, Demand Lucha in Canada, and APC in France, not to mention various indie promotions around the United States. However, his most recent bout at TNA's No Surrender event ended with him holding one of the most storied championships in wrestling.

In the No Surrender main event, Ali defeated Chris Sabin to win the TNA X-Division Championship, a title that has been held by the likes of AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Austin Aries. With Ali picking up the win, he brought Sabin's record 10th reign with the X-Division Championship to an end, and will likely have a number of high-profile challengers coming his way over the next few months. TNA's next streaming special, Sacrifice, takes place March 8 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, with only the TNA World Championship bout between Moose and Eric Young being confirmed. However, with the level of depth in the X-Division, fans will be eager to see who steps up to face Ali on the next stop of his world tour.

Ali's victory over Sabin isn't the only title win he has had since exiting WWE. On February 10, he won a four-way match that also featured Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Gringo Loco to become the new DREAMWAVE Alternate Champion, and on April 12, he will hope to prove himself in NJPW's Junior Heavyweight division when he faces Hiromu Takahashi at the Windy City Riot event in Chicago.