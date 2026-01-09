AJ Styles To Appear On TNA Impact's AMC Debut

One of TNA's biggest legends will officially be in attendance for the company's debut episode on AMC on Thursday, January 15. TNA announced on Friday that multiple-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles will return to for the debut episode of "iMPACT" on the channel.

TNA released a 30-second video hyping Styles' return on YouTube and its social media accounts, including X, featuring clips from the six-time X-Division Champion's younger days in the promotion, as well as his most recent appearance in TNA. "The Phenomenal" one appeared at Slammiversary last year in a surprise return, where he praised the newly-crowned X-Division Champion, Leon Slater. Styles would go on to wrestle Slater at Saturday Night's Main Event, in a tag team match involving Dragon Lee and Je'Von Evans.

As for his "iMPACT" appearance next week at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, TNA did not reveal if Styles would be wrestling. The former WWE Champion stated back in November that he didn't think WWE would let him wrestle in TNA. He said that if he opened the gates for main roster talent going to wrestle for his old company, everyone would want to do it.

Styles has been open about 2026 being his final year in the ring, and has tossed around the idea of working at the WWE Performance Center post-retirement. He joined WWE back in 2016 after spending 12 years in TNA, from 2002 to 2014. He spent time on the independent circuit, as well as in ROH and NJPW, before debuting in WWE in the Royal Rumble.