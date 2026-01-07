WWE's AJ Styles Still Hopes To One Day Work With Shawn Michaels

AJ Styles will wrap up his in-ring career in 2026, something he's been very open and honest about, but there's one dream opponent he never got to face, though, if he sticks around the company in a producer or coach capacity, he may have the opportunity to work alongside him. Styles revealed to Undisputed's Justin Barrasso that he's always wanted to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

"The thing that I regret the most about not being able to get in the ring with Shawn Michaels is the opportunity to learn from him," Styles told Barrasso. "That would have been priceless."

Michaels retired officially from in-ring competition after losing a "Career vs. Streak" match in 2010 to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26. He did, however, come out of retirement for one ill-fated match in Saudi Arabia alongside Triple H against The Undertaker and Kane in 2018. Styles, a TNA legend, debuted in WWE during the 2016 Royal Rumble. There were rumors the men could face off at the 2017 Royal Rumble, but the match never happened.

"It just wasn't meant to be," Styles said. "Hopefully we'll get the opportunity to work together in some capacity, whether it's developing talent or just helping the brand get better altogether."

Michaels is now the head of creative and development at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. According to Barrasso, Styles has considered helping train new stars at the PC once his in-ring career has ended. Styles lit up at the thought of being able to get in the ring with Michaels, even if it was just at the PC.

"You never know," he said. "One day we might be rolling around with no one watching it. That would be enough for me."