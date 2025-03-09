AJ Styles Looks Back On WWE Debut

Before making his massive WWE debut in 2016's Royal Rumble, AJ Styles was once considered the heart and soul of TNA, where he established himself as a star. Styles recently looked back at his debut during an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and all the factors that influenced his jump to WWE.

Ahead of his debut, Styles was still competing in NJPW and according to the veteran, he caught wind that Shinsuke Nakamura was on his way out, which he saw as his sign to follow suit. "I talk to the boys and go 'I think it's time to pack up, I think we may have peaked if Shinsuke's leaving,'" he recalled. Styles further claimed that he initially had talks with TNA for a return but time he also had talks with WWE's Terry Taylor who set him up with Triple H.

Styles also added that he brought Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows up during his talks with Triple H, who eventually decided to bring the three of them in after initially being hesitant. "Everything worked out and the ball started rolling real quick," the star recalled. Styles also noted that he, Anderson, and Gallows got a lot of support from New Japan and noted that he's got nothing but respect for the promotion. As a result, his WWE debut was memorable. "It was one of the best moments in my wrestling career to walk out and have them make the noise that they mad. Oh man, that moment I'll never forget."

