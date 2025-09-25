Top WWE Star Says They Will Retire In 2026

A former WWE Champion appears to be formally wrapping up his career. In an interview with Tokyo Sports translated by Google, AJ Styles revealed he will officially retire in 2026.

"I will probably appear at WrestleMania, but it's not confirmed yet. The details are still undecided, but I will definitely retire within the next year," Styles said, per the translation. "I don't want to show my fans a side of me that isn't AJ Styles. That's the main reason. I've decided to retire before my body can no longer move." Styles made the announcement after suggesting WWE's upcoming Supershow Japan event in Tokyo will likely be his final appearance in Japan; he went on to say that he would "probably work for WWE" after hanging him his boots.

"It might be good to train young wrestlers to be worthy of being on the main roster, but I don't know yet," Styles admitted.

Tokyo Sports also noted that the announcement means Styles will retire in the same year as longtime New Japan Pro-Wrestling rival Hiroshi Tanahashi, who he praised as "a truly great wrestler." As for whether one last match between the two is possible, Styles was guarded but didn't entirely shut down the idea.

"I still want to do it 1000%," he said. "However, we both have our positions to consider, so I don't know if it will happen ... We are both on the path to retirement, but this is truly a happy thing. In professional wrestling, your body will inevitably wear out. I think it is a great joy just to be able to have a retirement match."

Styles will at the very least get one last match with former WWE opponent John Cena, who will wrestle Styles as part of his own retirement tour at WWE Crown Jewel.