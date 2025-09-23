John Cena's Next PLE Match Set For WWE Crown Jewel After Top Star Accepts Challenge

After John Cena suffered a devastating loss to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza this past weekend, many fans have questioned who the 17-time World Champion's next opponent will be, as he only has five dates left remaining on his retirement tour. However, in a surprising announcement, WWE CCO Triple H took to social media to reveal that Cena will be renewing his rivalry with AJ Styles next month at Crown Jewel.

"@JohnCena vs. @AJStylesOrg is a match we all want to see. And at #WWECrownJewel...we will. Saturday, October 11 on @espn & @netflix."

Ahead of "WWE Raw" on Monday, John Cena asked fans on X if they would be interested in watching him wrestle Styles one last time before retiring at the end of the year. Cena's post was met with an overwhelming positive response from the WWE Universe, leading the 48-year-old to call out both Styles and Triple H in hopes of the match being made official.

"I do not choose my opponents, but I (even through tough times) ALWAYS listen to the fans. @AJStylesOrg are you listening? Better yet @TripleH ..... are YOU listening???" #CenaVsStyles

Styles was quick to respond to Cena, who was very on board with the idea of fighting the "The Last Real Champion" for the first time in seven years.

Cena and Styles' trilogy of matches a decade ago is often considered one of the best WWE feuds of the 2010s, with "The Phenomenal One" arguably giving Cena the most memorable matches of the latter half of his career. Their first two singles matches together occurred in 2016 at Money In The Bank and SummerSlam, where Styles would score two consecutive victories. However, Cena would ultimately get the last laugh at the 2017 Royal Rumble, when he defeated Styles for the WWE Championship.