AJ Styles & Dragon Lee Defeat NXT's Je'Von Evans, TNA's Leon Slater On WWE SNME

Saturday might have been John Cena's night, but Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater will always remember their time in the main roster spotlight following their match against WWE World Tag Team Champions Dragon Lee and AJ Styles. "The Young OG" and the TNA X-Division Champion took to an exhibition match against the tag champions during "Saturday Night's Main Event," and even in loss, Evans and Slater put on the performance of their lives in the duo's first appearance before a vast majority of the WWE Universe.

Saturday's match was nothing but electrifying, as was be expected from the agile Styles, the high-flying Evans, the luchador darling Lee, and the nimble Slater. The ring's ropes were hardly enough to cage the action, as all four men took several excursions to the outside for daring apron dives, leaps over the top rope, and innovative counters. While Lee and Styles brought their best, Evans and Slater had little to lose, and the young tag team overwhelmed the experience tag team champions more than once throughout the bout. It was, however, a TNA showdown to end the night, as Slater and Styles took to the ring in the match's climax for nail-biting sequence.

When Styles slipped during a Phenomenal Forearm attempt, Slater attempted to capitalize with a top-rope leap. Styles, a man quite familiar with such aerial games, plucked Slater out of midair. Slater's head hung low as Styles connected with the Styles Clash, and Lee, who had been on the outside following an incredible Suicide Dive to Evans, slid in the ring just in time to celebrate Styles' successful pinfall.

Despite the loss, Styles and Lee held nothing but respect for their competitors. Styles and Slater, the past and present of TNA, exchanged quiet words as Lee shook Evans' head. All four men took to the center of the ring to salute the camera, Cena style.