John Cena Confirms Main Event Status Of His Final Match At WWE SNME

Discussion on the placement of John Cena's last match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event has been running wild this week, with some reports indicating that Cena vs. GUNTHER was slated to open the show on December 13. Meanwhile, others reported that many WWE officials wanted the Cena-GUNTHER match slotted in the main event. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Cena himself finally clarified the match's status.

"I was on Jimmy Kimmel. I said I'm ending the show. I said I normally go to bed early, but I'm going to have to stay up late for this one. I guess people didn't read between the tea leaves. We're last," Cena said.

"By the way, I don't know how the rumor started. I think some folks with credibility like to kick a hornet's nest every once in a while and get people chattering. I understand we're in the age of information, so what's going to keep my attention? 'You're not last.' Sure, that'll keep my attention for a few hot clicks. I don't even know how that started. It's difficult to conceptualize that. Again, I don't make the menu. And gosh, if I show up tomorrow and they want me to go on first, well, that's what I'm going to do, but we are last as of this morning."

In addition to Cena taking on "The Ring General," WWE World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will face TNA's Leon Slater and "WWE NXT" talent Je'Von Evans at Saturday Night's Main Event. With WWE further wanting to showcase the future of its company, NXT Champion Oba Femi and former NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca will also be in action when they battle the main roster's Cody Rhodes and Bayley, respectively.

