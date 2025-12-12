Backstage Update On Whether John Cena's Last Match Will Main-Event WWE SNME

Tomorrow night, John Cena will compete in the final match of his career when he goes one-on-one with GUNTHER at Saturday Night's Main Event, but despite the show being centered around 17-time World Champion's send off, he might not be slated to main event the program.

Over the last two weeks, Cena has explained in numerous interviews that he requested for multiple "WWE NXT" talent to be featured at SNME, having wanted to showcase the company's brightest young stars on a large platform before he retires. However, after the card started to take shape for this weekend, it was reported that Cena has been pushing to open SNME tomorrow, which according to "Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select," hasn't been received well behind-the-scenes.

"Wrestlevotes Radio" claims that the majority of those backstage in WWE would prefer to watch Cena close SNME, with multiple people in positions of power urging for the "Never Seen 17" to main event the show. Although both ideas have reportedly been "floated" backstage, there has yet to be an official announcement regarding the order of the match card. That said, "Wrestling Observer Radio's" Bryan Alvarez also noted earlier this week that Cena will be allotted as much as time he wants during the event, and that there's no scheduled runtime for the show.

If Cena is granted his wish of kicking off SNME, the main event would likely feature Cody Rhodes versus NXT Champion Oba Femi. Elsewhere on the card, WWE Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will challenge Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater in tag team action, while Bayley will enter battle with Sol Ruca.