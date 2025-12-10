John Cena's Last Match Against GUNTHER Will Reportedly Not Main Event WWE SNME

There has been rampant speculation, due in part to what John Cena himself suggested on an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," as to whether or not the "Leader of the Cenation's" final match against GUNTHER will open or close the night at Saturday Night's Main Event. On "Kimmel," Cena gave conflicting hints about whether his match would start the special, and now, Bryan Alvarez on "Wrestling Observer Live" has reported that Cena vs. "The Ring General" will reportedly not be the main event of the show. Alvarez also confirmed that as of this writing, the show, usually set for exactly two hours, has no runtime.

"This is not gonna be like when they were on NBC and Goldberg's match, whatever happened there, and they had to get him in and out and he was upset about it or whatever," he said. "They can basically go as long as they need to go, probably will end up going like two and a half hours, and at this moment, the opening match is scheduled to be John Cena vs. GUNTHER."

Alvarez said that the match is going to go as long as Cena wants, as the 17-time champion usually calls his matches in the ring. He said it would likely take up the first hour of the show, and then, the other three matches on the Saturday Night's Main Event card will get underway.

In addition to Cena's final match, Sol Ruca is set to take on Bayley and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater and Je'Von Evans will challenge AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the WWE World Tag Team Championships. NXT Champion Oba Femi is also set to clash with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Live" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.