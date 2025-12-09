WWE World Tag Champs AJ Styles & Dragon Lee To Face Pairing Of NXT & TNA Stars At SNME

A new match has been added to the Saturday Night's Main Event card, and another "WWE NXT" talent, alongside a TNA star, are getting the opportunity to show off their skills. John Cena, who will be having his final match on the show, was adamant the event be a showcase of young stars, and it was revealed during "WWE Raw" that "The Young OG" Je'Von Evans and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater will be facing WWE World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

Cena has also said the matches on the show will be non-canon, so it doesn't appear as though the titles will be on the line. Evans and Slater both competed in the Iron Survivor match at "NXT's" Deadline premium live event on Saturday, and Evans scored two falls to win the match. Evans also competed in the first round of the "Last Time is Now" tournament, but lost in the first round to the event winner, GUNTHER.

In addition to Cena's final match against GUNTHER, new NXT Champion Oba Femi is set to take on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes after Femi defeated Ricky Saints for the title at Deadline. Sol Ruca will also take on former WWE Women's Champion Bayley in a match that was revealed on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday.