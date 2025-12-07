Tony D'Angelo Returns After Je'Von Evans Wins Men's Iron Survivor At WWE NXT Deadline

Je'Von Evans outlasted four other men to become the 2025 Men's Iron Survivor at "WWE NXT" Deadline, but he was taken out during his stare down with NXT Champion Oba Femi following the match by a returning Tony D'Angelo. The former "Don of 'NXT'" hasn't been seen since his character was "killed off" back in July.

Evans scored both the first and final falls of the match, winning with two points overall. Leon Slater, who started the match alongside Evans, Myles Borne, Dion Lennox, and Joe Hendry all scored one point throughout the fast-paced bout, as well.

"The Young OG" scored his first point on the TNA X-Division Champion. It was Lennox, who competed in the match sans his Darkstate stablemates, to score the second fall on Evans, and it wasn't until Hendry finally entered the match that the third fall was scored with 18 minutes gone in the bout. Slater scored his fall after catching Evans on a coast-to-coast Swanton Bomb to Hendry, then hitting him with a Swanton 450. Borne hit back-to-back Borne Agains to Lennox to tie everyone at one point each.

With 23 minutes lapsed in the bout, Lennox sent both the referee and Evans into the penalty box, so there was no one there to unlock it for Evans. He scaled the box, however, and flew over the top to take out Lennox. The final two minutes of the Iron Survivor match were filled with a flurry of offense from all competitors, but it was Evans to roll up Borne in the final seconds to become the Men's Iron Survivor.

When Evans and Femi were staring each other down, a short video vignette played showing a man walking on a bridge. The lights in the arena went dark, and when they came back up, it was D'Angelo to appear behind Evans to take him out.