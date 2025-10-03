Report Reveals Reason Behind Tony D'Angelo's WWE NXT Absence

"The Don" of "WWE NXT" Tony D'Angelo hasn't been seen on Tuesday nights since just after his triple threat match victory over former D'Angelo Family members Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino back in July, but he's reportedly not on the shelf due to injury. Dave Meltzer confirmed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that D'Angelo isn't injured, but asked WWE for some time off.

D'Angelo defeated his former faction members on the July 15 episode of "WWE NXT" and competed on a live show from Citrus Springs, Florida on the 25th of the month where he defeated Anthony Luke. On the July 29 edition of "NXT," a video vignette played where D'Angelo was sat at his family restaurant, often the backdrop of his segments on "NXT." He was approached by a shadowy figure before the show cut to black, implying "The Don" character had been killed off.

Fans have been wondering about D'Angelo since his disappearance from television, pondering whether or not he would be called up to the main roster. At one point, fans wondered if he would join Seth Rollins and The Vision on "WWE Raw." Meltzer only confirmed D'Angelo's time off, however, and not any futures plans for "The Don" or when he might return.

D'Angelo joined WWE back in February 2021 and debuted that October with his heel mafia boss gimmick. He's held the NXT North American Championship as well as the Heritage Cup Championship. D'Angelo also captured the NXT tag team titles twice, both times alongside Lorenzo.