WWE NXT Results 7/15 - Trick Williams, Mike Santana & Joe Hendry Face DarkState, Family Business Triple Threat
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on July 15, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
Before they square off in a Three-Way Match for the TNA World Championship at TNA Slammiversary, titleholder Trick Williams, Mike Santana, and Joe Hendry will have to find a way to work as a cohesive unit as they join forces to take on three members of DarkState. After Williams, Santana, and Hendry out pen-to-paper for their Slammiversary match at "NXT" The Great American Bash this past Saturday, Santana and Hendry sent Williams crashing through a table with a double back drop until DarkState took them out with an attack.
Tony D'Angelo will be returning to action tonight as he collides with his former Family allies Luca Crusifino and reigning NXT Heritage Cup Champion Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo in a Family Business Triple Threat Match. As D'Angelo and Stacks have continued to have issues with one another since the latter betrayed the former at "NXT" Stand & Deliver back in April, Crusifino has found himself torn between the two men. This changed on the July 1 edition of "NXT" when he attacked both D'Angelo and Stacks during a verbal exchange between them and made it clear his allegiances lie with himself.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the highlights from "NXT" The Great American Bash and WWE Evolution. Vic Joseph, Corey Graves, and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Fatal Influence make their way to the ring.
We Hear From Fatal Influence
Jacy Jayne asks fans to excuse her voice because Jordynne Grace injured her larynx, but tells Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx that they dropped the ball at Great American Bash until they redeemed themselves at Evolution. She says she did what she always does and shocked everyone, and Henley adds that Jayne will be NXT Women's Champion for a long time.
Jayne addresses her Slammiversay Champion vs. Champion Match for the NXT Women's and TNA Knockouts World Championships against Masha Slamovich. She promises to win the match, but Slamovich's music hits and she makes her way out. She tells Jayne that she only retained her NXT Women's Championship because Blake Monroe turned her back on Grace, then vows to become the first TNA wrestler to hold the NXT Women's Championship.
Sol Ruca's music hits, and she makes her way to the ring with Zaria. Ruca reminds Jayne that she already holds two championships in the Women's North American and WWE Women's Speed Championships, and Zaria says Ruca was the MVP of this weekend. Nyx and Jayne then continue to run their mouths, prompting a brawl to break out between Fatal Influence, Ruca, Zaria, and Slamovich that ends with the latter three women standing tall.
Mike Santana, Joe Hendry, and Trick Williams then make their way to the ring. DarkState follows.
Trick Williams, Mike Santana, and Joe Hendry vs. DarkState (w/ Cutler James)
Santana flies over the top rope to level DarkState on the outside, and Hendry and Williams join in. The bell rings as Santana and Saquon Shugars get inside the ring, and Santana wears down Shugars. Williams and Osiris Griffin tag in, and Griffin levels Williams. He sends his head bouncing off the top turnbuckle face first, then bodyslams Shugars on top of Williams.
Santana tags back in and Griffin wears him down, but Shugars tags back in and triple teams on Santana along with Griffin and Dion Lennox. Griffin sends Santana crashing into the corner, then tags in Lennox. Lennox runs over Santana with a clothesline, then wears him down with a Waist Lock. Santana fights out of it with a series of back elbows, but Griffin tags back in and throws Lennox at Santana in the corner. Santana moves out of the way, then lands a double Stunner on Griffin and Lennox. Hendry tags in and lands clotheslines on DarkState, then lands Fallaway Slams on Lennox and Shugars.
Williams tries to rally Hendry and Santana, but Hendry and Santana level him. Santana flies to level DarkState on the outside and tosses all four men (including Cutler James) inside the ring. The System's music hits, and JDC, Brian Neyers, and Eddie Edwards run down to the ring. They begin brawling with DarkState, causing the disqualification.
Winners: N/A (double disqualification due to outside interference)
