WWE NXT Results 7/15 - Trick Williams, Mike Santana & Joe Hendry Face DarkState, Family Business Triple Threat

WWE NXT on July 15, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Before they square off in a Three-Way Match for the TNA World Championship at TNA Slammiversary, titleholder Trick Williams, Mike Santana, and Joe Hendry will have to find a way to work as a cohesive unit as they join forces to take on three members of DarkState. After Williams, Santana, and Hendry out pen-to-paper for their Slammiversary match at "NXT" The Great American Bash this past Saturday, Santana and Hendry sent Williams crashing through a table with a double back drop until DarkState took them out with an attack.

Tony D'Angelo will be returning to action tonight as he collides with his former Family allies Luca Crusifino and reigning NXT Heritage Cup Champion Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo in a Family Business Triple Threat Match. As D'Angelo and Stacks have continued to have issues with one another since the latter betrayed the former at "NXT" Stand & Deliver back in April, Crusifino has found himself torn between the two men. This changed on the July 1 edition of "NXT" when he attacked both D'Angelo and Stacks during a verbal exchange between them and made it clear his allegiances lie with himself.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the highlights from "NXT" The Great American Bash and WWE Evolution. Vic Joseph, Corey Graves, and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Fatal Influence make their way to the ring.