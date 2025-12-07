Oba Femi Reclaims NXT Championship At Deadline 2025, Will Face Cody Rhodes At WWE SNME

Oba Femi is officially "The Ruler" of "WWE NXT" once again now that he has the NXT Championship around his waist for a second time after defeating Ricky Saints in the opening match of Deadline on Saturday. Commentary noted throughout the beginning of the match that it was the first time the championship had opened a "NXT" premium live event.

The pair were pretty evenly matched to start off the bout, and both did a bit of show-boating, including Saints walking across the top rope before trying to take down Femi. "The Ruler" also showed off throughout the match, from flexing to doing pushups in the middle of the ring while Saints was down. The second time Saints went to walk the top rope, he hit a hurricanrana, followed by a spear, but Femi kicked out.

Femi attempted a spinning backfist, but ran into a Stunner. The champion got Femi out of the ring at one point and hit him with a suicide dive, knocking the bigger man off his feet, causing him to hit his face off the commentary desk, but Femi was able to beat the ten count. Saints hit a big DDT to Femi off the steel steps at ringside, then another off the ropes back in the ring, but Femi kicked out once again.

The champion looked for a Roshambo, but Femi countered into one Fall From Grace power bomb, then another, for the victory. The pair shook hands in the ring after the match. With the win, Femi moves on to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event in an exhibition match next Saturday.