WWE NXT Deadline Results 12/6 - Men's And Women's Iron Survivor Challenges, Two Titles On The Line & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" Deadline on December 6, 2025, coming to you live from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas at a special start time of 7 PM ET!

The Iron Survivor Challenges will be making their return tonight. The fast rising Myles Borne, the newest member of the "NXT" roster Joe Hendry, DarkState member Dion Lennox, TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater, and Slater's ally Je'Von Evans collide in the 2025 Men's Iron Survivor Challenge. Former TNA Knockouts World Champions Jordynne Grace and Kelani Jordan, EVOLVE Women's Champion Kendal Grey, three time "NXT" Underground victor Lola Vice, and former Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca will also be squaring off in the 2025 Women's Iron Survivor Challenge. The match will begin once all five competitors are in the ring, and will attempt to score as many pinfalls or tapouts as possible in the span of 25 minutes. If a person is pinned or taps out, then they will be put in a penalty box for 90 seconds and whoever has the most points after the 25 minutes will be declared as victor.

In addition to "NXT" General Manager Ava giving John Cena with the privilege of choosing all ten competitors in both the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenges ahead of his final match on December 13 at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, the winners of both matches will receive shots at the NXT Championship and NXT Women's Championship respectively at "NXT" New Year's Evil.

Oba Femi will be competing in his first match since emerging victorious against Myles Borne at a "NXT" Live Event on November 14 as he challenges Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship. Not only will the winner of tonight's match receive the opportunity to face Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event and Saints previously dethrone Femi as NXT Champion at "NXT" No Mercy on November 27, but Femi briefly appeared to confront Saints after he had successfully defended his title against Trick Williams in a Last Man Standing Match on the November 11 episode of "NXT".

Ethan Page will be putting the North American Championship on the line on "NXT" programming for the first time since retaining against AAA star El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. as he defends against another AAA star, Mr. Iguana. Page and Iguana have had no shortage of issues with one another across AAA and "NXT" over the course of the last several weeks, with Page and his ally Chelsea Green dethroning Iguana and La Hiedra as AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions at AAA Alianzas on November 2.

Tatum Paxley will be competing in her first match since losing the NXT Women's Championship to Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence at Week One of "NXT" Gold Rush as she goes head-to-head with her former Culling stablemate Izzi Dame. Dame, Shawn Spears, and Niko Vance ensured that Paxley would lose her title on November 18 after Spears and Vance ran interference for Dame to blindside Paxley with a boot, with Dame later sharing her unabashed and bleak thoughts about the relationship she shared with Paxley this past Tuesday on "NXT".

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping the events leading up to the matches on tonight's show.

Vic Joseph and Booker T then greet audiences at home as Oba Femi makes his way to the ring. Ricky Saints follows.