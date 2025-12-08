WWE Raw Results 12/8 - Roxanne Perez Collides With Lyra Valkyria, One Championship Up For Grabs & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on December 8, 2025, coming to you live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri!

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY took on Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss during the main event of last Monday's edition of "Raw", but the match ultimately ended in a no contest when reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane became involved in matters. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley then ran out to the ring to take out Asuka and Sane, but Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez of Judgment Day all subsequently appeared to take out Bayley and Valkyria. Following such events, Perez will be going head-to-head with Valkyria in singles competition.

Dragon Lee and AJ Styles will be putting the World Tag Team Championship on the line tonight as they defend against The War Raiders' Erik and Ivar in what will mark the latter duo's first televised match on "Raw" since themselves and Penta emerged victorious against New Day and Grayson Waller on the September 22 episode of the show. Lee and Styles successfully retained their title against Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston last Monday before asking "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce if they could make their defense tonight.

Additionally, GUNTHER will be making an appearance on tonight's show after defeating LA Knight in the finals of The Last Time Is Now Tournament to emerge as the victor and secure the right to face John Cena in his final match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. Stephanie Vaquer also has something on his mind to share following her successful defense of the Women's World Championship against Nikki Bella at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29.