John Cena Reveals If His Retirement Match Will Main Event WWE SNME

Given that the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event will be John Cena's final wrestling match of his career, it would be only logical to conclude that Cena's match will be the main event of the show, with a speech and/or ceremony of sorts to follow. But for a moment, Cena left everyone in suspense when he appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and gave his thoughts on how he envisioned his retirement show going.

"So I actually suggested that, instead of a tribute and spending the whole show based around 'Okay, this is the past,' I wanted to have my final match, which I will get my chunk of time, and then generate the rest of the show to the future," Cena said. "So if you turn into Saturday Night's Main Event on Peacock on the 13th, you'll see my final in-ring performance. But you'll also...get a look at the major WWE superstars facing future stars, because the way I came into the business was a major star, a gold medalist who was like 'Open challenge to anyone.' And me, a no-name, came walking out there, and that was the start of this crazy ride. So 20 years later, I kind of want to return the favor. And you're going to see some, technically, minor leaguers, step up to the plate and see if they can hang."

However, after Kimmel jokingly asking whether this meant Cena would be leaving the show early, Cena clarified that the show will be ending with him in the main event spot.

"Normally, I go to bed early," Cena said. "But I think I'm probably going to end this one. So I'll probably be last on that."

All that remains is who Cena will be wrestling in the match. That will be determined this Friday on "SmackDown", when GUNTHER and LA Knight face off in the finals of the Last Time is Now tournament.

