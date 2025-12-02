GUNTHER, LA Knight Advance To Finals Of Last Time Is Now Tournament On WWE Raw

LA Knight and Gunther confirmed their places in the final of the Last Time is Now Tournament during "WWE Raw."

Knight defeated Jey Uso in the first semi-final bout of the night, stealing the victory from beneath his opponent when all was said and done. Uso kicked out of a Burning Hammer before Knight kicked out a spear, leaving both men laying in the middle of the ring.

Uso went to the top for a splash but Knight ascended the ropes for a superplex, going for the cover but only getting a two-count. Once more, Uso went for the splash, connecting with it and going for the cover only to get rolled up by Knight for the surprise victory. Uso remained in the ring as Knight exited up the ramp, losing his cool at ringside as he threw the PRIME drinks cart and steel steps around.

Gunther beat Solo Sikoa in the second of the semi-finals, having to overcome an opponent flanked by Talla Tonga at ringside.

Tonga tried to get involved at Sikoa's own undoing at the end of the closing stretch of the bout, with each man having kicked out of one another's respective best shots, the referee caught them in the act and started to reprimand Tonga. But with that distraction, Gunther had the opportunity to hit a low blow of his own before hitting his signature powerbomb, winning the match via pinfall and cementing his place in the final.

It will be now be contested between Knight and Gunther in the final to determine who goes on to challenge John Cena in his last match at Saturday Night's Main Event.