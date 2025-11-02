WWE Announces 'Last Time Is Now' Tournament To Decide John Cena's Final Opponent

John Cena may have not made a physical appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event from Salt Lake City, Utah this weekend, but he dropped some huge news on the show via video package. Fans have eagerly been awaiting the announcement of Cena's final opponent, who he'll face during the Peacock special in December, but he revealed he will not be choosing his challenger. Rather, 16 men will compete in "The Last Time is Now" Tournament to win the opportunity.

Cena didn't announce just who will be in the tournament, but said there will be talents, chosen at random, from "WWE Raw," "WWE SmackDown," "WWE NXT," and even maybe some talent who don't work for the company, perhaps teasing possible TNA talents with WWE's partnership with the promotion. "The Last Real Champion" also said that there will be stars he's worked with before in the tournament, as well as stars he's never been one-on-one with. At that point in the video, shots of Penta, Carmelo Hayes, GUNTHER, Dominik Mysterio, and Bronson Reed were shown.

The tournament will kick off on the November 10 edition of "Raw" from Cena's hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. The star is advertised for the show, which is being marketed as Cena's final appearance in Boston. Cena's final match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.