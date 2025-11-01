WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results 11/1 - New World Heavyweight Champion Crowned & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1, 2025, coming to you live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah at a special start time of 7 PM ET!

After Seth Rollins was forced to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship due to injuries he sustained at the hands of his former Vision stablemates, a new champion will be crowned as Jey Uso squares off with CM Punk. Punk defeated Jey and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match on the October 13 episode of "Raw" to earn a shot at this title, while Jey secured his spot in tonight's match when he emerged victorious in a seventeen man Battle Royal the following week on "Raw' on October 20.

Drew McIntyre previously unsuccessfully challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20. He subsequently received another title match against Rhodes on the October 17 episode of "SmackDown", and while he did emerge as the victor via disqualification, he didn't walk out as the new titleholder. Tonight, McIntyre will have the chance to challenge Rhodes once again following the mounting tensions between the two men over the past couple of weeks.

Tiffany Stratton will be putting the WWE Women's Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax in a Triple Threat Match on the September 26 episode of "SmackDown" as she defends against Cargill tonight. After Stratton defeated Kiana James in singles competition on the October 24 episode of "SmackDown", James' ally Giulia launched a post-match beatdown on Stratton. While Cargill ran down to the ring to what initially looked like she was coming to Stratton's aid, she blindsided Stratton with a clothesline out of nowhere before sending her crashing into the ring post, ting steps and over the announce desk.

Dominik Mysterio will be putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line tonight as he defends against Rusev and Penta in a Triple Threat Match. Although Dominik was able to get a Number One Contenders Match between Penta and Rusev during this past Monday's "Raw" to end in a no contest by enlisting the help of Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano, Adam Pearce informed Dominik that he had decided to give both men a title shot later on in the show.