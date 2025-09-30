WWE Makes John Cena's Final Match Official

John Cena's final match will officially take place at Saturday Night's Main Event from Washington, D.C.'s Capital One Arena. WWE confirmed the match, set for December 13, in a press release on Tuesday. The location of Cena's final match, a change from what fans initially thought would be Boston, had previously been rumored at the beginning of September.

Ticket sales for Saturday Night's Main Event will go on sale October 17 at 10 am EST via Ticketmaster. Fans can also buy tickets during an exclusive presale via the service starting October 15 at 10 am EST, but fans will need to be registered to be notified of the opportunity. Saturday Night's Main Event passes are also available through On Location. The passes give fans the chance to sit ringside for Cena's final match and also include all-inclusive preshow hospitality featuring appearances by WWE stars and much more. For those watching at home, SNME will stream on Peacock.

WWE partnered with Events DC to bring the match to the nation's capital. In addition to Saturday Night's Main Event, a live episode of "Six Feet Under with The Undertaker" will take place at The Howard Theatre on December 12. The Gallery Space DC will be home to the WWE Superstore and will feature a large selection of Cena's final match merchandise.

Cena has five remaining dates on his farewell tour. His next appearance will be at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia when he takes on AJ Styles on October 11.

Dave Meltzer previously reported that Cena's final match was moved from Boston, near his hometown of West Newbury, Massachusetts, to D.C. due to the capital city being willing to pay more in site fees. Meltzer reported that WWE asked for a site fee similar to what New Jersey paid to host the first-ever two-night SummerSlam this year, which was $7 million.