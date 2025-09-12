Backstage Report Details Decision For Location Of John Cena's Final WWE Match

Only seven dates are left before the "Never Seen 17" John Cena hangs up his two-decade-long iconic in-ring WWE run, with his very last match occurring on Saturday, December 13, at Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. While many were led to believe that the Cenation leader would take his final bow in Boston, Massachusetts, not too far from his hometown of West Newbury, veteran pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer broke down why the change of venue in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

According to Meltzer's report, the switch from Boston and Washington, D.C., revolved around one thing: money, money, money. It appears WWE had asked for a site fee from Boston that was said to be similar to the price figure that New Jersey paid to host the first-ever, two-night SummerSlam event last month at $7 million. Those within Boston thought the price to host Cena's final match was too steep. With his match being held two weeks before Christmas, they felt the show at the arena wouldn't generate anywhere near the level of tourism to justify the cost. In addition to cost, there is speculation that the change of venue will allow WWE Hall of Famer/President Donald Trump to appear. As of this report, Meltzer said it would be, "difficult, but not impossible," although Trump is scheduled to attend the Army vs. Navy football game that day, which starts at 3 p.m. Eastern time, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Cena's final match will air live on Peacock. For those who are hoping to see Cena live during his Farewell Tour in Massachusetts, you'll have two opportunities to, including a newly added date in Boston, on November 10, which will be his second-to-last appearance for "WWE Raw," and this Monday in Springfield, as part of the Wrestlepalooza go-home show, before his faces longtime foe, Brock Lesnar.