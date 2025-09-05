WWE Announces John Cena's Final Appearance Dates In Two Major Markets

There's just eight dates left of John Cena's retirement tour heading into the final four months of the year, and despite many anticipating that his last match would transpire in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, it seems like his last appearance in the city will be much sooner than expected.

On Friday morning, WWE announced that Cena would be making his final appearance in Boston and New York City on Monday, November 10 and Monday, November 17 for "WWE Raw." The show in Boston is set to air live from TD Garden, where Cena captured two of his 17 World Championships, where the broadcast in New York City will take place from Madison Square Garden, where he won the 2008 Royal Rumble. Tickets for both events go on sale on Wednesday, September 10, at 10am ET/7am PT, with Presale Access beginning on Tuesday, September 9 at 10am ET/7am PT.

With Boston no longer being the destination for Cena's final appearance, WrestleVotes reported on Friday that the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C is expected to be the location for his last match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. Thus far, there's been no indication on who Cena's final opponent will be at the event.

Tonight will potentially mark Cena's final "WWE SmackDown" due to the limited dates left on his farewell tour, with the show being televised from Chicago's Allstate Arena, the same venue where the 48-year-old made his debut on the blue brand 23 years ago. Additionally, with two "Raw" dates being added to Cena's schedule today, it'll likely be difficult to fit in another showing on "SmackDown," especially with most of his other appearances expected to be on premium live events.