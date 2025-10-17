John Cena Confirms WWE Saturday Night's Main Event In December Will Be His Final Match

On Saturday December 13, John Cena is set to officially retire from professional wrestling when he competes in his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Despite Cena continuously stating that it would be a disservice to fans if he were to wrestle into next year, many still believe that the 17-time World Champion will not be retiring just yet, and that there's creative plans for him to stick around until WrestleMania 42. With Cena's retirement match just two months away, speculation about him competing well into 2026 has picked up as of late, leading the 48-year-old to make a statement on social media to reaffirm everyone that he will be hanging up his boots at the end of the year.

"Despite any speculation or rumors, on July 6, 2024 I announced I would retire from WWE in ring participation. I am far from perfect but strive to be a person whose word has value. 12/13/25 will be my final match. I am beyond grateful for every moment WWE has given me. I am excited for 12/13 & look forward to seeing all of you one last time."

Earlier this month, it was reported that Cena's final opponent in December will be decided by a tournament that will take place across "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," with former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER being the rumored star to win the competition. That said, The Rock's involvement in Cena's heel turn this past March is one of the main reasons that fans believe that the "Never Seen 17" will not be retiring this winter, with the assumption that "The Great One" would return before the end of the year to set up a storyline leading into WrestleMania season.