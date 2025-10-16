Kevin Nash Addresses Rumor Of The Rock Reappearing In John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour

WWE legend Kevin Nash has talked about a potential matchup between The Rock and John Cena before the latter hangs up his boots.

Cena has just four dates remaining, with his final one set for December at Saturday Night's Main Event. Nash addressed rumors of The Rock potentially returning to the ring for the first time since last year's WrestleMania to be one of Cena's final opponents.

"Am I the only one that heard a rumor that Rock and Cena were going to be one of the actually were going to be two of his last matches? Do they come together at Survivor Series?" he asked on "Kliq This." "I saw something, [I] came across a feed that said that was going to be and either that or main event, like a Saturday Night's Main Event. And then don't they have a house show at the Garden at the dead end?"

Nash was in favor of the clash happening, but co-host Sean Oliver had reservations about the two having little time to put together a storyline, if the match were to happen. Nash, though, said that they could have a match without a storyline attached to it, much like the Crown Jewel Championship match between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

"It doesn't take much to fuc**ng put a package together if Cena's having two matches left and The Rock saying, 'Well, bi*ch, I'm one of them,'" Nash argued.

The Rock recently teased about him possibly facing off against Cena when discussing who could face the 17-time world champion in his final match. It remains to be seen whether The Rock will actually be available to appear on WWE television over the next few months, as he is set to begin shooting his next project, Jumanji. Reports over the past few months, however, suggest that GUNTHER is likely to be Cena's final opponent.