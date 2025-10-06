Backstage Report Claims This WWE Star Will Be John Cena's Final Opponent

John Cena is inching closer and closer to retirement. The former WWE Champion has already had to resort to social media and conjecture to promote his upcoming match with AJ Styles, and now it appears there will be a tournament to decide who challenges Cena at his final match on December 13 in Washington DC.

According to The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is slated to challenge Cena on December 13. As it stands, Cena's final match is the only match scheduled for the show. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque is set to announce a tournament to name Cena's final opponent in the coming weeks, which sources indicate is set to be won by the former WWE NXT UK Champion.

Names like Brock Lesnar had previously been floated, and some had even wondered if Adam Copeland's absence from AEW was going to open the door to one more match against his WWE rival, but that has proven to be nothing more than speculation. Cena is set to face AJ Styles on October 11 in Perth, Australia, at the Crown Jewel event. Cena is also set to appear at the Survivor Series event in San Diego at the end of November. According to Meltzer, Cena and GUNTHER's match is the last one scheduled for WWE's current direction, suggesting that all programming after December 13 will be focused on the Royal Rumble matches on January 31.

Washington DC reportedly beat out Cena's hometown of Boston, MA in a bidding war to host his retirement match.